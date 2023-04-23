Planning decision on 600-pupil Cork school expected this week

A major planning decision concerning a proposed Cork Educate Together Secondary School for Douglas, is due this week.

The Department of Education lodged plans for a new 600-pupil post primary school at a 4.08-hectare site at Carrigaline Road, Ardarrig, Douglas, Cork, on May 10 last year.

The plans include provision for a two-classroom Special Educational Needs Unit, with a floor area of 8,600 sqm over three storeys, including a PE and Multi-Purpose Hall, a General Purpose Hall, and teacher and pupil facilities.

The plans entail a new vehicular, cycle and pedestrian access to the site, proposed to the west of the school, via the Carrigaline Road.

Cycle and pedestrian access is also proposed to the north of the school, via the Carrigaline Road, with standalone pedestrian access also proposed to the west of the school via the Carrigaline Road.

In addition, new pedestrian, cycle access is to be provided, with occasional fire tender and delivery access at The Dales, Maryborough Woods, as well as provision of tactile paving along the existing footpath at this new access.

There would be two set down areas provided at Maryborough Woods Road, to the south east of the proposed school. The development would also include the provision of bicycle and scooter parking, vehicle and bus drop off and setdown areas, external stores, internal access roads, hard and soft play areas including five ballcourts, piped infrastructure, plants, and landscaping.

SUBMISSIONS

The plans have attracted dozens of submissions and observations from local residents, both for and against.

One parent wrote in support, saying in her opinion, the “principle of a new CETSS school being required in Douglas is indisputable.”

The school is “currently in temporary accommodation in St Luke’s, as has been the case for the last six years of the school’s existence.

Not only is the school’s current temporary location outside of its catchment area – which is causing unnecessary commuting through Cork city centre – this temporary accommodation also lacks some of the facilities all school children in this country have a right to have access to in order to best support their education and personal development while at school.”

“A modern purpose-built school building and campus are urgently required for the CETSS school community. The pupils and staff deserve to have a school building and campus that supports learning and teaching in a comfortable environment, where all the appropriate facilities, resources and amenities are provided.”

The application “seeks to deliver just that,” added the parent.

However, most submissions were opposed, and drew concerns over increased traffic, health and safety, the potential for anti-social behaviour, and losing green areas.

One set of local residents wrote, “we feel Maryborough Woods will effectively become a ‘car park’ due to its location, sandwiched between the Secondary School and the new 600 pupil primary school currently under construction further along the old Carrigaline Road.”

As well as losing green zone areas to two large set-down areas for cars and coaches at an already very busy section in the estate, the plans would be “potentially very dangerous for the lives of students attending school and of course children and people already living in the estate who use this green throughout the morning and day for daily exercise.”

These residents also had concerns about the impact, not only during school term, “but it would be likely that the school would rent out facilities for sports, meetings, summer camps and night-time educational courses.”

There is the “potential risk of subsidence” from building at the school, and the “potential for students to park their cars all over Maryborough Woods and leave them for the entire day, over weekend”.

Cork City Council is due to make a decision on Monday.