Palliative care masters in Cork open for applicants

UNIVERSITY College Cork (UCC) and Marymount University Hospital and Hospice have joined forces to launch a masters degree in palliative care.

Its design focuses on developing competence and confidence in caring for people living with advanced illness while supporting those important to them.

“Palliative care has become increasingly important for all of us as people are living longer and living longer with chronic diseases,” said Tánaiste Micheál Martin at the launch in Brookfield Health and Sciences Complex.

“Palliative care plays a huge role in improving the quality of life of patients and their families facing the problems associated with life-threatening illness and for those needing end-of-life care.”

The Cork TD highlighted the importance of Marymount and other hospices to society.

“We owe a great deal of gratitude to Marymount and to all hospices throughout the country who support their communities, acute hospitals, and the nursing home sector providing compassionate end-of-life care.”

Dr Sarah McCloskey, CEO of Marymount University Hospital and Hospice, said more education in this area is essential.

“As a relatively new medical speciality, specialist palliative care is often misunderstood by both healthcare professionals and the public.

“This masters programme, through enhancement of knowledge and awareness of palliative care, will enable appropriate and faster access to specialist services which ultimately benefits patients and families.”

Head of College of Medicine and Health, UCC Professor Helen Whelton said Marymount is “much loved”.

“I am delighted to be involved in supporting such an important educational initiative with Marymount University Hospital and Hospice.

“Everyone in Cork knows someone who has benefited from the care and support offered by Marymount, Ireland’s oldest and busiest hospice.

“As the specialist palliative care centre for Cork and Kerry, the institution of Marymount is much loved and universally admired.”

The joint MSc programme in palliative care is an innovative part-time, blended-learning programme.

It is now open to healthcare professionals who would like to develop knowledge, skills, and competencies to assist them in delivering palliative care to patients and their families at a generalist level.