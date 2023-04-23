Sun, 23 Apr, 2023 - 13:41

Palliative care masters in Cork open for applicants

Its design focuses on developing competence and confidence in caring for people living with advanced illness while supporting those important to them
Palliative care masters in Cork open for applicants

CEO of Marymount Dr Sarah McCloskey; head of College of Medicine UCC Prof Helen Whelton; Tánaiste Micheál Martin; and Cllr Gareth Kelleher, deputising for the Lord Mayor, launching the MSc in palliative care, the first ever of its kind in Cork.

John Bohane

UNIVERSITY College Cork (UCC) and Marymount University Hospital and Hospice have joined forces to launch a masters degree in palliative care.

Its design focuses on developing competence and confidence in caring for people living with advanced illness while supporting those important to them.

“Palliative care has become increasingly important for all of us as people are living longer and living longer with chronic diseases,” said Tánaiste Micheál Martin at the launch in Brookfield Health and Sciences Complex.

“Palliative care plays a huge role in improving the quality of life of patients and their families facing the problems associated with life-threatening illness and for those needing end-of-life care.”

The Cork TD highlighted the importance of Marymount and other hospices to society.

“We owe a great deal of gratitude to Marymount and to all hospices throughout the country who support their communities, acute hospitals, and the nursing home sector providing compassionate end-of-life care.”

Dr Sarah McCloskey, CEO of Marymount University Hospital and Hospice, said more education in this area is essential.

“As a relatively new medical speciality, specialist palliative care is often misunderstood by both healthcare professionals and the public.

“This masters programme, through enhancement of knowledge and awareness of palliative care, will enable appropriate and faster access to specialist services which ultimately benefits patients and families.”

Head of College of Medicine and Health, UCC Professor Helen Whelton said Marymount is “much loved”.

“I am delighted to be involved in supporting such an important educational initiative with Marymount University Hospital and Hospice.

“Everyone in Cork knows someone who has benefited from the care and support offered by Marymount, Ireland’s oldest and busiest hospice.

“As the specialist palliative care centre for Cork and Kerry, the institution of Marymount is much loved and universally admired.”

The joint MSc programme in palliative care is an innovative part-time, blended-learning programme.

It is now open to healthcare professionals who would like to develop knowledge, skills, and competencies to assist them in delivering palliative care to patients and their families at a generalist level.

Read More

Treasure trove found in Cork reveals women’s role in fight for independence 

More in this section

Gerry Hutch Walks Frre Gsoc officer resigns amid claims he attended party with Gerard Hutch after verdict
40 new jobs as BioMarin spends €38m expanding Cork plant  40 new jobs as BioMarin spends €38m expanding Cork plant 
'Left frustrated by party colleagues': Cork councillor leaves Green Party over Owenacurra closure 'Left frustrated by party colleagues': Cork councillor leaves Green Party over Owenacurra closure
Transplant Games: Cork's Mairead among the stars as Ireland team claims 17 medals

Transplant Games: Cork's Mairead among the stars as Ireland team claims 17 medals

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more