That's me daza: Special Tanara-flavoured treat created just for Cork

Offbeat Donuts got some interesting suggestions when it held a competition asking the people of Cork to design a brand-new doughnut for its store on French Church Street.

“We’ve had great fun with this competition, and we were blown away by the delicious suggestions from the people of Cork with fillings ranging from Jameson whiskey-flavoured cream and Rasa raspberry cordial, to savoury ones like Hillbillies chicken and black pudding," Sandra O’Casey from Offbeat Donuts said.

But the winning flavour? Tanora of course.

"There could only be one winner and Tanora is such a uniquely Cork drink that we simply had to make it," Ms O'Casey said.

The bakery has created the ‘Me Daza Donut’ - filled with a tangerine cream, topped with a Tanora glaze and sprinkled with popping candy.

The limited-edition treat is now on sale in the Cork shop.

OffBeat Donuts was founded by Cork native Brian O’Casey, and his wife Sandra, who began experimenting with flavours in a development kitchen located in their shed before they opened their first store in Dublin in 2016. They now have eight stores in Dublin and Cork employing 120 people.

Differing tastes

Earlier this week Offbeat Donuts revealed differences in the tastes of its customers in Dublin and Cork.

In Cork, the most popular flavours are ‘Bueno Bueno’, ‘Happy Hippo’ and ‘Nutella’ all of which contain hazelnut and chocolate toppings or fillings.

In contrast, customers in Dublin are drawn towards ‘Offbeat Jam’, ‘Apple Crumble’ and ‘Cookies and Creme’ first.