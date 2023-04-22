Two taxi drivers robbed at knifepoint in Cork city 

A Buttevant-based man has confirmed that he robbed two taxi drivers at knifepoint in Cork city.

Jake Sheeran appeared at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where he confirmed his signed plea of guilty to both robberies.

Defence senior counsel Ray Boland said the accused had just over one month left to serve on another jail sentence and that he had been granted High Court bail in respect of these charges – provided that he attends a five-month residential treatment programme in Bruree, County Limerick.

Mr Boland said the defendant needed to attend at the probation service to facilitate the taking up of the residential place in Bruree.

Judge Helen Boyle directed the preparation of a probation report and adjourned the matter for mention at Cork Circuit Criminal Court in June.

It was previously alleged in this case that the accused had smoked a rock of cocaine before committing the offences.

Detective Garda Mark Durcan testified previously that both alleged robberies occurred on Sunday night October 2 2022 in Cork city within just over two hours of each other – one before 10pm and the other soon after midnight.

In the first incident, on October 2, he got into a taxi at Parnell Place in Cork and asked the driver to take him to Kent Railway station for a train. When the taxi stopped the accused got into the space between the two front seats, produced a knife and held it to the driver’s throat.

“The taxi-driver felt a sharp object on his neck and he was told, ‘Move and I will cut your throat.’ He was in complete fear and he handed over all his cash - €80,” Det. Garda Durcan said.

“Two hours later it is alleged he got into a taxi on St. Patrick’s Street and got into the front seat and asked to be taken to the Gold Rush casino on MacCurtain Street.

“When the taxi reached this location the driver told him the fare was €5.60.

“It is alleged that he pulled out a knife and told the driver, ‘Empty your pockets’. The driver handed over coins. He demanded more, saying, ‘Better give me more money or I will cut you good.’ The driver took €20 coins from the boot of the car and gave it to him,” the detective said.