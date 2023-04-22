Ashes of Mexican pilot scattered on Mallow Racecourse 40 years after he performed emergency landing  

THE family of a pilot, who landed his airplane in Mallow racecourse after narrowly avoiding an air disaster, have scattered his ashes on the makeshift runway made for his journey home.

It has been 40 years since Captain Ruben Ocana captured hearts in Mallow after landing an executive jet running dangerously low on fuel. The Gulfstream II jet lay idle at Mallow racecourse for six weeks while a runway was built to accommodate his journey home. Captain Ocana had been due to refuel in Shannon while en route from New Jersey to Munich. However, disaster struck when foggy conditions affected the flightpath.

An air traffic controller guided him through another route that led him to Mallow Racecourse.

Miraculously, no one was injured and the airplane suffered minimal damage.

Captain Ocana preparing to take off again on May 23, 1983 after making a forced landing at Mallow Race Course six weeks earlier.

Captain Ocana’s daughters were among 30 members of her family as she scattered his ashes at the scene of the historic event this weekend. They are currently participating in the Ocana festival — an initiative organised by locals to commemorate the special event.

The two-day event includes such events as a model airplane display at the Hibernia Hotel, an exhibition in the local library, and drone racing in Mallow town park. Festivities will also include performances from local musicians.

General Manager of Operations and Safety at Cork Airport, Dorothy Coffey, making a presentation to Silvana Ocana and Ana Elsa Ocana, daughters of Capt. Ruben Ocana during a courtesy visit to Cork Airport. Also included is Kieran O'Driscoll, Operations Manager at the Hibernian Hotel, Mallow. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Captain Ocana had become something of a celebrity during his six weeks in the area. While staying in Mallow’s Central Hotel he made a host of friends and even judged the Rakes of Mallow Beauty Contest.

Former journalist with the then Cork Examiner and Evening Echo, Ray Ryan interviewed the pilot following his landing.

“He was very calm and professional. He told me that he would be back in the air once the ground dried but he didn’t realise that the soil was a bit softer than it was in Mexico,” Ray laughed.

He described the kindness shown to Captain Ocana in the community.

“He was treated a folk hero for averting what could have been an air disaster,” Ray said. “He really enjoyed his time in Cork and attended everything from hurling matches to local presentations.”

Pictured on a courtesy visit to Cork Airport were Silvana Ocana and Ana Elsa Ocana, daughters of Capt. Ruben Ocana. Also included is Kathleen Walshe, Communications Specialist at Cork Airport. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Ray described the send-off Captain Ocana received when flying home 40 years ago.

“Around 2,000 people turned out to say goodbye to him,” Ray said. “Before saying goodbye he thanked everyone and even said a few words in Irish.

“There was a lot of tension for him as he only had a certain amount of space with the airstrip and the plane was insured for €9m. There was a lot at stake but it was the perfect send off. Nobody could move because of the cars that day. Some of the people were standing on top of their cars waving. It was a happy story that was also very different.”

For the full list of times of events taking place readers can check out the Ocana Fest 2023 Facebook page.