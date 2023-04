A CORK runner is preparing to set the pace for the world-famous London Marathon this Sunday.

Cork City Marathon race director, Eamon Hayes from Ballincollig, has been running the Cork City Marathon for more than 10 years. This weekend, Eamon will travel across the Irish Sea to set the pace in the London Marathon.

The Ballincollig man is part of the pacer team at this Sunday’s London Marathon, guiding runners who are aiming to complete the course inside three hours and 45 minutes.

A pacer is a veteran runner who is capable of running at a set pace for a long duration of time, and who sets the speed so other participants can focus on running.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s event, Eamon said: “It’s a huge honour to be a pacer at the London Marathon because it’s a world major’ — one of the big six globally. When you’re a pacer, there’s no place to hide, you’re being timed the whole way along the route.

“It’s also a great way to get into the frame of mind for the Cork Marathon, because like our event, the London Marathon course is quite flat so it’s great for people looking to set a personal best or even tackle their first marathon.”

Eamon’s role as Cork City Marathon race director means this will be the first year since 2011 that he has not run at least part of the Cork City Marathon, which takes place this year on June 4.

Eamon added: “I know all the Cork pacers will do a fantastic job.” The Cork race will welcome 45 pacers this year.