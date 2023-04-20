Cork charity asking people to climb Carrauntoohil to help fight poverty

A Cork charity is inviting the public to climb Ireland’s highest mountain, Carrauntoohil, on May 6 to fight poverty in seven countries.

SERVE is a voluntary aid organisation, based in Blackrock, that tackles poverty in India, Zambia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Philippines, and Mozambique. The organisation, founded in 2003, works closely with locally based partners in the global south.

SERVE events officer, Sophie Lyons, said: “Carrauntoohil is 3,407ft high. This challenge represents the hardships of the communities we work with in our partner countries. We are asking people to challenge themselves and climb Carrauntoohil to contribute to the change we want to see in the world, or, more directly, contributing to the change we will be able to make within our partner organisations.

“Funds raised from this hike for SERVE will provide vulnerable communities with sustainable solutions to overcome obstacles caused by inequities,” said Ms Lyons. “These solutions include projects like, and not limited to, educational support, life-skills training, and ending the stigma of disability.”

“When you join this challenge, you are taking action against social injustice in the world and doing your part to affect real change, all while enjoying a great day out with friends.”

People signing up to hike Carrauntoohil must raise €200 for the organisation’s work overseas. All funds will go towards education and employment skills, entrepreneurship opportunities, community development, and access to wheelchairs.

On completion of the climb, participants will receive a certificate, SERVE T-shirt, and a water bottle to mark the achievement.

SERVE partners in Zimbabwe and Mozambique are involved in youth training and career development in rural areas. Its partners in India are involved with programmes for people living with disabilities. The organisation also has partners in Zambia who work closely with young people in rural areas to reach their potential.

You can sign up for the hike on serve.ie.