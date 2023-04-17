Cork Simon Community and Heineken enjoy a  €1.4m ‘enduring partnership’

Tributes were paid to the deeply rooted partnership which underpins the durability of one of Cork’s most successful annual fundraising events, as the 21st Cork Simon Fundraising Ball was announced on Monday.

Cork Simon’s CEO, Dermot Kavanagh, praised Heineken Ireland for their “unwavering commitment” to the annual event and to helping make Cork a better place.

“This is one of our most important fundraising events each year, raising almost €1.4 million since it started in 2000,” said Mr Kavanagh.

Heineken Ireland’s investment of up to €250,000 over the 21-year sponsorship of the annual fundraiser has been a significant contributor to the event’s running costs.

“That’s what helps make this such a successful event,” said Mr Kavanagh. “Heineken Ireland’s involvement since the beginning means every euro raised goes to where it’s needed: our services on which people turning to us for help depend.”

Mr Kavanagh highlighted how the involvement with Cork Simon runs deeper. “Our partnership with Heineken Ireland is much more than a financial contribution. As important as that is to us and to our services, our understanding of how we can work together towards making Cork a better place has grown and developed over 21 plus years.

“We both value community. We both believe in people. We both want to contribute to a city that has a place for everyone who calls Cork home. It’s a partnership in every sense.”

Heineken Ireland’s Corporate Affairs Director, Avril Collins said, “Heineken are very proud to have been involved in the Ball since its inception as this event is of critical importance in raising much needed funds for homeless services in our City and county.

“Cork Simon is of vital importance as they work in solidarity with men and women who are homeless in Cork, offering housing and support in their journey back to independent living.

“Heineken’s long-established support of Cork Simon is a true reflection of our commitment to Cork, since we were founded in Blackpool over 167 years ago by James J Murphy, and we share a mutual value for people and community which we see delivered through the work of Cork Simon on a daily basis,” added Ms Collins.

Describing Heineken Ireland’s involvement with the Annual Cork Simon Fundraising Ball since its inception as a true reflection of Cork at its best, Mr Kavanagh said, “it’s leadership that has helped create a real culture of effective partnership.

“A voluntary committee of key business leaders here in Cork comes together each year to organise the Ball. Home grown and multinational companies alike are consistent supporters. It’s a sell-out every year. That means we can be there every time someone knocks on our door looking for help when there’s nowhere else to turn. That’s real belief in people. That’s Cork at its very best.” The Cork Simon Annual Fundraising Ball takes place at the Fota Island Resort on Friday, 21 April.