BusConnects consultation for Douglas Road to take place as bus gates proposed

RESIDENTS of Cork City’s southside are invited to a BusConnects public consultation on Friday, concerning plans for sustainable transport corridors that could see the Douglas Road closed to private cars during peak hours in the morning.

Two transport corridors are proposed for the area, from Maryborough Hill to the city, and from Mahon to the city.

The consultation event runs from 10am to 7pm in the Rochestown Park Hotel.

Independent councillor Kieran McCarthy said the National Transport Authority has plans to install bus gates at the western and eastern ends of Douglas Road.

“There is a proposal at peak hours to close off the road. ‘Peak hours’ has not been defined but, during peak hours, you won’t be allowed with a private car to come on to the road,” he said. “It would be buses every 10 minutes.”

Mr McCarthy said it has not been defined whether local traffic will have access during the morning hours during the school run. “There a lot of drop offs right across Douglas Road and Ballinlough every morning. We’re trying to get the message out that people need to be aware of these plans and people need to say whether they are for or against.”

Mr McCarthy added that residents should be aware that the plans involve closing off a main artery road every morning between 7.30am and 9am.

“They haven’t even said if local access traffic will be allowed or how is it going to be policed,” he said, adding that “thousands” of people use that route each day.

“If you use the Douglas Road in any way in a private car, that opportunity could potentially be taken away from you, and you need to look at these plans,” he advised.

The Bus Connects public consultation will run until May 25.