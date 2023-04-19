Overcrowding at Cork hospitals 'out of hand' as record numbers on trolleys recorded

OVERCROWDING in Cork hospitals was described as ‘unacceptable’ in the Dáil yesterday after both Cork University Hospital (CUH) and the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) recorded new highs in the numbers of patients waiting for a bed.

“Up until this morning, the record admitted but without a bed at Cork University Hospital was 90,” Socialist Party & Solidarity TD Mick Barry said yesterday.

“This morning that record was broken when 92 patients were without a bed.

“Up until this morning, the record of patients admitted but without a bed at the Mercy University Hospital was 38. This morning that record was broken too — 40 patients at the Mercy without a bed this morning.”

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) TrolleyWatch figures, of those waiting on trolleys at CUH, 77 were in the emergency department (ED) with a further 15 patients in wards elsewhere.

At MUH, the 40 patients on trolleys at the hospital were waiting at the hospital’s ED.

INMO assistant director of industrial relations for the Southern region Colm Porter described the situation as out of control.

“Overcrowding in both major hospitals in Cork has become out of hand, with records being broken in both Cork University Hospital and the Mercy,” he said.

“It is clear now that this warrants a national response from the Health Service Executive.”

Highlighting the pressures on frontline workers, he said the situation at CUH is “continuing to deteriorate week on week”.

Our members are under significant pressure across all wards. The bed deficit that currently exists in CUH is impacting the ability of our members to carry out the safe care they have been trained to provide to patients.

“Immediate engagement is required to ensure that discharge facilities are available in the community and that all capacity that can be used from the private sector is being deployed.”

INMO industrial relations officer Liam Conway described the conditions in the Mercy over the last two weeks as “intolerable” for nurses.

“There are real concerns for nurse safety when it comes to fire safety and infection control due to the levels of overcrowding. Our members are calling it for what it is inside the Mercy — dangerous. Patients are being cared for near exit doors and in areas blocking fire safety equipment. This is not acceptable.

“As well as a national response from the HSE, the hospital and the South/Southwest Hospital Group is required today on de-escalation protocols and the cancellation of all non-urgent elective care,” Mr Conway said.

In a joint statement issued yesterday afternoon, a spokesperson said the two hospitals “are currently experiencing increased level of activity due to the large volumes of patients presenting which may regrettably cause delays for some patients in the EDs”.

“CUH has also experienced long standing issues with acute inpatient capacity which unfortunately results in a large number of patients having to endure lengthy waiting times for admission. CUH and MUH are working with HSE colleagues regionally and nationally to address this.”

In the Dáil, Mr Barry said: “Limerick was the capital city of hospital overcrowding on your watch, Taoiseach, and on the watch of the three quiet men, ministers Martin, Coveney, and McGrath, that mantle seems to be passing to Cork. It’s not good enough.”