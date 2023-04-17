Mon, 17 Apr, 2023 - 20:46

'17 years of fun': Soho Bar and Restaurant to change hands next month

'We want to thank you, the people of Cork, for your support and patronage for all these years' say the owners 
Eoin Kelleher

One of Cork city’s most popular party spots is changing hands after 17 years of business on the Grand Parade.

SoHo Bar and Restaurant posted a notice on its social media page on Friday, April 14, saying the business will be handed over to new owners in a few weeks.

The statement reads: “17 years of fun in SoHo is coming to an end, as with heavy hearts, we hand over to new owners in early May.

“We want to thank you, the people of Cork, for your support and patronage for all these years. 

"We have had a lot of fun and we hope you did too.

“We have two weeks to re-live all our favourite SoHo moments, so come in for a plate of wings, a cocktail, Spanish fries. 

"Whatever your SoHo indulgence is, now is the time to indulge!” 

Customers expressed their sadness at the news. 

“God we will miss this place, some happy nights and beautiful food,” wrote one member of the public.

“Aw very sad news,” wrote another. “We all had many a great day/night in there over the years with great events, beautiful food and great craic. Must pop in soon for the best chicken wings on the planet.”

