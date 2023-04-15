Council launches fund to help groups tackle climate change

CORK City Council has launched a new Climate Action Fund, supporting community organisations in a bid to tackle climate change.

The fund will make €84,000 available to community organisations across the city to support them to take collective action on climate change.

The Community Climate Action Fund, funded by the Department of Environment, Climate, and Communications (DECC), invites groups to design projects around one or more of the following themes: Home and energy, travel, food and waste, shopping and recycling or local environmental management, and biodiversity.

Grants are available to non-profit, community-based organisations who can contribute to climate action.

Small grants of up to €20,000 are being made available along with medium grants of between €20,000 and €50,000 and larger grants of between €50,000 and €100,000.

An in-person information event will be held at the UCC Centre for Executive Education at Lapps Quay next Wednesday, April 19, followed by an online information session on Thursday, April 20.

Less than a year ago, Cork was selected, along with Dublin, as one of 100 European cities that will lead the way on climate action and smart cities across Europe.

Working with partners in the public and private sector, and with local residents, Cork City Council is aiming to drive the transition to becoming a climate neutral and smart city by 2030 as part of the EU Cities Mission.

Lord Mayor of Cork city, Councillor Deirdre Forde (FG), said: “Climate change poses significant risks to Cork city.

“Community organisations of all kinds are among Cork City Council’s most important partners in delivering a just, fair transition to a low carbon future.

“This new fund will help our community partners put solutions into practice and help us achieve our climate action goals.”

Cork City Council Chief Executive, Ann Doherty, added: “The Community Climate Action Fund is another step in the right direction. I am delighted Cork City Council, with financial support from DECC, can back our community organisations to address the climate crisis at local level, making our city a better place to live at the same time”.

Applications for funding can be made online. The application window closes on Friday, June 16 at 5pm.