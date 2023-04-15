Cork athletes all set for World Transplant Games  in Perth  

FOUR Cork organ transplant recipients are set to represent Ireland in the World Transplant Games taking place in Australia from April 15 to 21.

It follows a four-year hiatus for the biennial World Transplant Games, as the previous event planned for 2021 had to be cancelled due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Four of the 14-member team are from Cork, including Mairead O’Mahony from Berrings, who received a bone marrow transplant from her brother. Also representing Team Ireland are Michael Kiely from Ballylanders, Mitchelstown, Pat O’Sullivan from Mallow, and Hugh Nolan from Doneraile, all of whom received kidney transplants.

Ranging in age from 36 to 75, the Transplant Team Ireland panel of 10 men and four women have all received transplants. They will be among 1,524 participants from 46 countries.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar congratulated Transplant Team Ireland, describing them as “inspiring”, adding that their participation is a “proud achievement” for them and their families.

Dr Catherine Motherway, clinical lead of Organ Donation Transplant Ireland, HSE said:

“On behalf of all my colleagues in intensive care, Organ Donation Transplant Ireland, transplant teams, and all who support organ donation and transplantation, most especially our donors, living and deceased, we wish to send our heartfelt support to our athletes attending the World Transplant Games in Perth.”

Australian ambassador to Ireland, Gary Gray, added: “It takes a lot of courage to be part of the transplant programme and it takes a lot of courage to be part of the world games.”

The Irish squad gathered at the ALSAA Sports Complex, Dublin Airport on March 12 to receive their official team kit. The guest speaker at the event, organised by the Irish Kidney Association, was former Olympian triathlete Gavin Noble, the Olympic Federation of Ireland’s Chef de Mission for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the 2023 European Games.

Mr Noble said: “Each and every one of you on the transplant team are an inspiration as you are living your best life, honouring your donors and representing your country in sport. Sport brings people together as does organ donation.”

Competition at the games is categorised by age, and Transplant Team Ireland will have representatives in the following 11 sports: cycling, darts, golf, lawn bowls, pétanque, road race, swimming, table tennis, ten pin bowling, tennis, and triathlon.