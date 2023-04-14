Fri, 14 Apr, 2023 - 08:15

Vote on city council introducing its own eviction ban set for April 19

Cork’s An Rabharta Glas leader, councillor Lorna Bogue said Cork City Council should extend its own eviction ban for its tenants, “because that’s something that is in our power to do".
Vote on city council introducing its own eviction ban set for April 19

Cork’s An Rabharta Glas leader, councillor Lorna Bogue, forwarded three motions concerning housing at this week’s meeting of Cork City Council.

Eoin Kelleher

A MOTION that Cork City Council should not evict its own council tenants was deferred to another special meeting on housing later this month, due to opposition.

Cork’s An Rabharta Glas leader, councillor Lorna Bogue, forwarded three motions concerning housing at this week’s meeting of Cork City Council.

Ms Bogue asked that her first motion be decided at the meeting rather than going to a committee meeting later.

Ms Bogue called on Cork City Council to maintain a moratorium on the eviction of social housing tenants “who are not in their probationary period, notwithstanding the Government’s ending of the national eviction ban”.

The motion was deferred to a meeting of a housing strategic policy committee (SPC) for debate on April 19 next, due to opposition from some members of Coalition parties Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, and the Green Party.

Ms Bogue said Cork City Council should extend its own eviction ban for its tenants, “because that’s something that is in our power to do.

“The council isn’t going out there and throwing people out on the street,” she said. “It’s very difficult to evict someone from social housing anyway.

“I thought for us as a housing authority, it would be important to use our own position within the market just to say that we don’t agree with the eviction ban being lifted, and we are going to put actions behind our words here, and we are not going to evict tenants.

“I requested a suspension of standing orders, instead of leaving it for a month or two months. A simple decision, a simple message: the Government has lifted the eviction ban, but we as a landlord are not going to do that.”

Some Fianna Fáil councillors supported the motion.

Cork City Council has around 8,000 housing units, with thousands more planned in the pipeline. “Us, as an institutional actor, messaging something like that would have calmed the market a bit,” said Ms Bogue.

Separately, Ms Bogue requested that Cork City councillors call on the chief executive to consider as part of their function, the hiring of a disability equality officer and an access and equality officer.

Ms Bogue also requested that Cork City Council write to the minister for housing and local government to “express frustration at the lack of information relating to the expected effects of the ending of the eviction ban for local authorities as providers of housing and homeless services”.

The motion stated that “the council is concerned at the lack of management information flowing from central Government which is necessary for proper planning for the anticipated increase in homelessness and demand for council services as a direct consequence of the eviction ban being ended”.

Read More

‘Teacher recruitment a problem for all kinds of reasons’

More in this section

Joe Biden hails US-Irish relationship in historic Dáil address Joe Biden hails US-Irish relationship in historic Dáil address
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after male pedestrian, 70s, dies in hospital following collision with van in Cork village Gardaí appeal for witnesses after male pedestrian, 70s, dies in hospital following collision with van in Cork village
Running water from a faucet Mains flushing to cause further water disruption on southside next week
cork politicsevictions
Watch: Cork politician thanks Joe Biden for 'changing hearts and minds' on marriage equality in heartfelt address

Watch: Cork politician thanks Joe Biden for 'changing hearts and minds' on marriage equality in heartfelt address

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more