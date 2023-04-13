Roof repairs planned for Cork's English Market

CORK’S famous English Market could be in for a major refit in the coming months, as the roof requires maintenance works.

A city councillor has asked the council to seek central central government funds in order to carry out the works at the architecturally significant building which is valued as a heritage site and tourist attraction by the local authority.

Labour Party councillor John Maher has requested Cork City Council to ask the Minister with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW), for once-off funding “to address the roof issue in the English Market”.

The English Market, which exits on to the Grand Parade and Princes St, was built in 1788 and is one of the oldest covered markets in Europe.

Mr Maher is liaising with the traders, who have told him the roof needs “considerable work”.

He has raised the issue with Cork City Council, who referred it to a finance committee for discussion in about two weeks’ time.

Mr Maher has also put in a parliamentary question to the minister for funding. They are now awaiting on the minister’s response for funding in a once-off payment, similar to that once provided to a project in Temple Bar in Dublin.

The English Market is a vital tourist spot, and a favourite haunt for Cork people to shop and relax, added Mr Maher.

“The market is so important to the city. From talking to the traders, who know best, they are saying that the roof does need to be fixed,” he said.