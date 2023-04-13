Calls for vacant Loreto Convent to be protected and secured

The former Loreto Convent in Youghal is an iconic part of East Cork’s built heritage, but is vulnerable to vandalism and decay, and requires urgent maintenance and protection, according to a Cork County councillor.

At a recent meeting of the East Cork Municipal District, the Green Party’s Liam Quaide raised the issue of protecting the building, “perhaps by writing to Redbarn Construction Ltd to request an update on their plans for the site and the possibility of increased security measures while it remains vacant”.

A planning application for a residential development on the site was submitted by the Kildare -based Redbarn Construction Ltd in 2018. The buildings on the site are protected.

“We’re all aware of the iconic value of the majestic Loreto Convent, Youghal, which occupies a particular pride of place in our local built heritage," Cllr Quaide said.

“Following a fire last June, there is, understandably, increased concern locally and beyond in East Cork, among heritage enthusiasts about the fate of those structures and their exposure to ongoing risk of vandalism and dereliction.

“I imagine responsibility for the protection of those structures lies solely with Redbarn but I think it would be important for the East Cork Municipal District to register our ongoing concern about obvious risks to their preservation and the need for mitigation," he added.

“I propose that the East Cork MD would seek an update from the company regarding the progress of their plans for the site, and for some assurances about security they might provide to protect the buildings from vandalism."

The listed property is located at Lighthouse Road, Knockaverry, Youghal, and has panoramic views of the Blackwater River. The school closed in 2006 and the buildings fell into disrepair. Plans to develop the site were deemed invalid on May 4, 2018. The planning officer noted that the application was incomplete.

The renovation plans consisted of a change to five structures for use as 38 apartments. Plans involved the construction of three two-storey houses, a new three-storey building for use as 12 apartments, and provision of three serviced sites accessed from the Golf Links Road.

Redbarn was not available for comment when contacted by The Echo.