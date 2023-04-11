'We're aware of the challenges facing families': City Council insists it will keep pace with housing demand in Cork

City Hall director of services Niall Ó Donnabháin told the council that it is committed to delivering on an almost 4,000-unit target up to 2026, with 2,839 units having been built in the five-year period to 2022.
“We are very aware of where our numbers are at in terms of social housing presentations, with the lifting of the thresholds, and that has obviously increased the number of applications,” said Mr Ó Donnabháin.
Mr Ó Donnabháin’s comments came as a protest led by the Cork Cost of Living Campaign took place outside City Hall which heard calls for the reinstatement of the Government’s temporary ban on no-fault evictions.
Details were provided to the council meeting on notices of termination data. Of 50,499 tenancies in the city registered with the Residential Tenancies Board, 0.9%, or 144 tenancies, have been issued with a valid notice to quit.
