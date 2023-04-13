Parents should get children vaccinated for Covid says doctor; Uptake as low as 14% in some Cork areas

A CORK GP has encouraged all parents to read the public health advice regarding Covid-19 vaccination and to get their children vaccinated.

GP partner with MyCorkGP in Cork city Dr Nick Flynn advised that some children, especially those with underlying medical conditions or weakened immune systems, are at risk of complications from covid-19 infection and said it is “especially important that these children do present for covid vaccines”.

It comes as the completion rate of the primary course of vaccination for Covid-19 among five to 11-year-olds in Cork was less than 30% in all but three Local Electoral Areas (LEAs), according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

According to the CSO’s most recent Covid-19 Vaccination Statistics Series, the primary course completed rate in five to 11-year-olds in LEAs in Cork ranges from the lowest rate of 14% in Bantry-West Cork to the highest rate of 33% in Carrigaline.

Cork City South Central recorded a 15% uptake. Cork City North East and Kanturk both recorded 18% of five to 11-year-olds having had their primary course of vaccination completed.

22% in Skibbereen-West Cork had their primary course completed, while Mallow and Fermoy both recorded 24%. 25% of five to 11-year-olds had their primary course completed in both Cork City South West and Midleton, while it was 29% in both Cork City South East and Bandon-Kinsale. In Cobh, the figure was 30%, while it was 31% in Macroom.

Speaking to The Echo, Dr Flynn said: “The Covid vaccination centres are staffed by expert vaccinators who understand that children may need more encouragement to receive the vaccine and that some children need more time at their appointment or may need a quieter environment to be vaccinated.

“The vaccination teams are working hard to make the vaccine experience as pleasant as possible for kids. If parents have any questions, they should discuss these with the HSE covid vaccine helpline or their GP.”

The data, looks at figures up to February 28, also showed that 80% of people aged 20 to 29 years, who had a Covid-19 vaccine, had not received a further dose in the last 12 months. Just 28% of people aged 20 to 59 years, who had a covid-19 vaccine, had their most recent dose in the last 12 months.

Around 15% of people aged 70 to 79 years, who had a Covid-19 vaccine, had their most recent dose in the last three months, compared with 4% of people in the 20 to 29 years age group. Two-thirds (66%) of people aged 80 years and over, who had a Covid-19 vaccine, had their most recent dose in the last three to 12 months.