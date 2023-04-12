Wed, 12 Apr, 2023 - 21:52

No bail for Cork teen who tried to evade arrest

When gardaí tracked him down for the purpose of charging him on April 11Tuesday, he jumped out the window of his residence in an attempt to evade gardaí.
No bail for Cork teen who tried to evade arrest

It is alleged that the teenager entered a house as a trespasser and was looking for someone who was not there on February 5.

Liam Heylin

GARDAÍ objected to bail being granted to a 17-year-old accused of trespassing at a house in Cork and another count of being armed with the blade of a slash-hook.

When gardaí tracked him down for the purpose of charging him on Tuesday, he jumped out the window of his residence in an attempt to evade gardaí.

There was an objection to bail being granted to the teenager at Cork District Court.

It is alleged that the teenager entered a house as a trespasser and was looking for someone who was not there on February 5.

It is alleged that in an earlier incident on the same date, he committed another offence in the garden of another house, where he is charged with being at the property while in possession of the metal part of a slash-hook.

After his initial arrest in February, he was released without charge so that directions could be obtained from the DPP.

Garda Alan Donovan went to arrest the accused again on Tuesday for the purpose of charging him with the February matters.

A relative of the accused admitted gardaí to the teenager’s residence but he jumped out a window and attempted to flee. He was arrested and brought before Cork District Court.

Garda Donovan said: “It will be the State’s case that [the accused] was captured on CCTV which was recovered by gardaí and it is of excellent quality.

“The injured party also made a statement naming the accused. When he was arrested 13 hours later, he was wearing the same clothes that he is seen wearing in the CCTV.

“It is my belief if he was to be afforded bail he would interfere with the main witness in this case. And that he will commit serious offences and not abide by the bail conditions.”

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said he was not calling the teenager to give evidence in his own bail application. I do accept there is a strong bail objection. My main point is that he is a juvenile.”

Sergeant John Kelleher submitted: “There is a serious problem going on here. The fact that he tried to evade gardaí last night is not good.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said there was a presumption for bail to be granted to applicants unless there were strong objections and that this presumption was particularly so for juveniles.

However, the judge said that in all the circumstances he would remand the accused in detention to Oberstown centre in Dublin. He is to appear at the juvenile court of Cork District Court tomorrow.

More in this section

A small pile of white powder on a dark surface Man, 62, told gardaí that cocaine was Panadol when caught in Cork city
Cork hospital urges patients to avail of alternative care amid 'high demand' for ED services Cork hospital urges patients to avail of alternative care amid 'high demand' for ED services
Biden receives warm welcome from waiting crowd in Dundalk visit Biden receives warm welcome from waiting crowd in Dundalk visit
#courtscork courtcourts
Emergency services attend incident in Cork city centre this afternoon

Emergency services attend incident in Cork city centre this afternoon

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more