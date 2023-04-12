Preliminary post-mortem results still awaited to progress investigation into murder of Bruna Fonseca

Preliminary post-mortem results are still awaited to advance the investigation of the murder of the young Brazilian woman Bruna Fonseca in Cork on New Year’s Day, it emerged today.

Sergeant John Kelleher said: “This is an alleged murder. The file is progressing. Post-mortem results are awaited. They (investigators) have asked for preliminary post-mortem results.

"We are awaiting same – we are awaiting the preliminary post-mortem results. That is one of the things we are waiting for.”

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said: “The matter has now been in existence for three and a half months. I would have been surprised that results of post-mortem would not be available by now.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said he would adjourn the matter but added: “I need the know the reasons for the delay for the post-mortem results.”

These matters arose at Cork District Court where Miller Pacheco appeared by video link from prison.

A Portuguese interpreter was sworn in for the hearing at Cork District Court.

Miller Pacheco is charged with the murder of Bruna Fonseca (28) at Liberty Street, Cork on January 1 contrary to Common Law. Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded him in continuing custody until April 26.

As the brief matter concluded in Cork District Court, the accused said from prison: “OK, obrigado.”

Mr Buttimer previously indicated that the accused had been refused bail in the High Court.

Miller Pacheco is charged with the murder of Bruna Fonseca (28) at Liberty Street, Cork on January 1 contrary to Common Law.

The late Ms Fonseca was a native of Formiga in Minas Gerais province, northwest of Rio de Janiero, and was a qualified librarian, who had come to Cork in September and had been working as a contract cleaner at the Mercy University Hospital.

The late Ms Fonseca’s remains were taken to her home city of Formiga in the state of Minas Gerais, northwest of Rio de Janiero, and her funeral took place there on January 16 before mourners led by her father, Tadeu José Fonseca, and mother, Marina dos Reis Palhares Fonseca.