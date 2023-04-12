Wed, 12 Apr, 2023 - 13:28

Preliminary post-mortem results still awaited to progress investigation into murder of Bruna Fonseca

Judge Olann Kelleher said he would adjourn the matter but added: “I need the know the reasons for the delay for the post-mortem results.” 
Preliminary post-mortem results still awaited to progress investigation into murder of Bruna Fonseca

Preliminary post-mortem results are still awaited to advance the investigation of the murder of the young Brazilian woman Bruna Fonseca in Cork on New Year’s Day, it emerged today.

Liam Heylin

Preliminary post-mortem results are still awaited to advance the investigation of the murder of the young Brazilian woman Bruna Fonseca in Cork on New Year’s Day, it emerged today.

Sergeant John Kelleher said: “This is an alleged murder. The file is progressing. Post-mortem results are awaited. They (investigators) have asked for preliminary post-mortem results. 

"We are awaiting same – we are awaiting the preliminary post-mortem results. That is one of the things we are waiting for.” 

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said: “The matter has now been in existence for three and a half months. I would have been surprised that results of post-mortem would not be available by now.” 

Judge Olann Kelleher said he would adjourn the matter but added: “I need the know the reasons for the delay for the post-mortem results.” 

These matters arose at Cork District Court where Miller Pacheco appeared by video link from prison.

A Portuguese interpreter was sworn in for the hearing at Cork District Court.

Miller Pacheco is charged with the murder of Bruna Fonseca (28) at Liberty Street, Cork on January 1 contrary to Common Law. Cork. Picture Dan Linehan
Miller Pacheco is charged with the murder of Bruna Fonseca (28) at Liberty Street, Cork on January 1 contrary to Common Law. Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded him in continuing custody until April 26.

As the brief matter concluded in Cork District Court, the accused said from prison: “OK, obrigado.” 

Mr Buttimer previously indicated that the accused had been refused bail in the High Court.

Miller Pacheco is charged with the murder of Bruna Fonseca (28) at Liberty Street, Cork on January 1 contrary to Common Law.

The late Ms Fonseca was a native of Formiga in Minas Gerais province, northwest of Rio de Janiero, and was a qualified librarian, who had come to Cork in September and had been working as a contract cleaner at the Mercy University Hospital.

The late Ms Fonseca’s remains were taken to her home city of Formiga in the state of Minas Gerais, northwest of Rio de Janiero, and her funeral took place there on January 16 before mourners led by her father, Tadeu José Fonseca, and mother, Marina dos Reis Palhares Fonseca.

More in this section

Warning of teachers being overburdened with paperwork Warning of teachers being overburdened with paperwork
Catering service returns on selected Cork to Dublin trains Catering service returns on selected Cork to Dublin trains
Popular Cork city gelato parlour announces last summer at current location 'We will miss seeing your smiling faces': Much-loved Cork gelato shop announces closure
cork court
UK schoolgirl playing hopscotch in the playground of a UK primary school

New special school to be established in Carrigtwohill for 2023/24 school year 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more