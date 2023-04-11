Tue, 11 Apr, 2023 - 14:20

'He's like an institution in our town': Hardware store to close as owner retires after 26 years

Retailer Eddie Coleman is retiring from running the hardware shop he has operated for the past 26 years on Midleton’s Main Street.
Retailer Eddie Coleman is retiring from running the hardware shop he has operated for the past 26 years in Midleton’s Main Street. Last week, he announced that the shop will close on April 14.

Eoin Kelleher

A MUCH-loved local hardware shop owner is closing his doors for the final time in Midleton, after over two and half decades of dedicated service to the people of east Cork.

Last week, he announced that the shop will close on April 14.

A sign on the shop window reads: 

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of my loyal customers over the last 26 years that I have been in business. Thank you, Eddie.”

Dozens of customers wished Mr Coleman all the best on his retirement on social media.

One member of the public posted: “Best of luck Eddie on your retirement. I was a sales representative and called into Eddie from 1999 to 2009. It was always a pleasure calling into Eddie and Mrs Coleman.

“Eddie is one of life’s true gentlemen and will be missed by the people of Midleton and surrounding areas. Time to rest now Eddie and enjoy your retirement.”

Sinn Féin TD for Cork East, Pat Buckley, described Mr Coleman as “a true legend.”

Midleton based Sinn Féin Councillor Danielle Twomey paid tribute to Mr Coleman, and his key-cutting skills.

“I’ve been in his shop since I was a child,” she said.

“My parents would have used his shop. He has gotten me out of some sticky situations. I was locked out of my office one time. He was able to sort me out. He’s a gentleman and he’s like an institution in our town and it is really sad to see him go, but I hope he enjoys his retirement.

“He knows how appreciated he has been over the years in the town.”

Meanwhile, Ms Twomey advised small businesses that they can avail of a painting scheme to refresh their exteriors.

“It’s the painting scheme under the Town Development Fund, available through the local municipal office,” she said.

