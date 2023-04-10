Weather warning issued for Cork.

Strong winds are set to hit Cork city and county this week with Met Éireann issuing a status orange marine warning and a status yellow wind warning.

The wind warning will impact Cork, as well as Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Galway, and Mayo and will come into effect at 1am on Wednesday. It will stay in place until 5pm later that evening.

Met Éireann are predicting tomorrow will see winds reaching 42km/h in Cork City tomorrow with showers throughout the day.

Parts of Cork County should expect winds of over 50km/h, especially near the coast.

⚠️Status Yellow - Wind warning for Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Meath, Wexford, Wicklow, Waterford



Strong westerly winds with very strong gusts expected for a short time Tuesday evening, causing some disruption.



Valid: 17:00 Tuesday 11/04/2023 to 21:00 Tuesday 11/04/2023 pic.twitter.com/yye3mBxvbO — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 10, 2023

The status orange storm warning has been issued for Roche’s Point.

Wednesday will be a windy day with very strong and gusty northwest winds and Gaels in Atlantic coastal. Rain showers will happen frequently throughout the day with temperatures reaching 10 degrees.

Thursday is expected to be relatively dry, with a chance of cloudier skies with potential for patchy outbreaks of rain.

The rest of the country is expected to see unsettled weather, which is dominated by low pressure.