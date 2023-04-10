Mon, 10 Apr, 2023 - 21:19

Weather warning issued for Cork

The status orange storm warning has been issued for Roche’s Point.
Martin Mongan

Strong winds are set to hit Cork city and county this week with Met Éireann issuing a status orange marine warning and a status yellow wind warning.

The wind warning will impact Cork, as well as Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Galway, and Mayo and will come into effect at 1am on Wednesday. It will stay in place until 5pm later that evening.

Met Éireann are predicting tomorrow will see winds reaching 42km/h in Cork City tomorrow with showers throughout the day.

Parts of Cork County should expect winds of over 50km/h, especially near the coast.

The status orange storm warning has been issued for Roche’s Point.

Wednesday will be a windy day with very strong and gusty northwest winds and Gaels in Atlantic coastal. Rain showers will happen frequently throughout the day with temperatures reaching 10 degrees.

Thursday is expected to be relatively dry, with a chance of cloudier skies with potential for patchy outbreaks of rain.

The rest of the country is expected to see unsettled weather, which is dominated by low pressure.

