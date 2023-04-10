Cork carer, 79, humbled by support after he spoke out about 'humilation' of applying for funds for drier repair

A 79-year-old Cork grandfather, who is the sole carer for his profoundly disabled daughter, has said he feels “humbled” at the “outpouring” of support he and his daughter have received since he spoke with The Echo last week.

Billy Corcoran, a retired dock worker and Irish Defence Forces veteran from The Glen, cares for his 43-year-old daughter Amanda, who has cerebral palsy.

As a result of her condition, Amanda suffers from incontinence, with her bedclothes needing constant changing, and Mr Corcoran said their washing machine and drier are in “non-stop” use.

Mr Corcoran’s 27-year-old granddaughter, who recently had a baby, also lives in his house because, due to the housing crisis, she cannot get a place of her own.

Last week Mr Corcoran contacted The Echo after he said he had felt “humiliated” at the process of applying for a supplementary welfare payment to cover the cost of repairs to their drier, which had broken down.

He said he had found the Department of Social Protection staff “unhelpful” and the necessary forms to be over-complicated.

'BLOWN AWAY'

Mr Corcoran said he has been “blown away” by the response he has received in the days since he spoke to The Echo.

He was contacted by Thornhill Brothers in Skibbereen, who have told him they will this week supply and install a new drier, free of charge, a gesture Mr Corcoran said was “incredibly generous”.

Iona Appliances, which had fixed his original drier, have refunded Mr Corcoran the price of that repair, something he described as “just amazing”.

On Saturday, Andrew Kilgore, a Buttevant-based software engineer originally from Derry, contacted The Echo and drove to The Glen to give Mr Corcoran a gift voucher worth €500.

Describing Mr Kilgore as “an absolute gentleman”, Mr Corcoran said the gift voucher would cover the cost of a new washing machine, as their current device was “on its last legs”.

Billy Corcoran (79) is a former dock worker and a veteran of the Irish Defence Forces. He felt humiliated when he applied for a supplementary welfare payment to cover the cost of repairing a clothes drier. Picture: Donal O'Keeffe.

Mr Corcoran said he has felt overwhelmed at the support and kindness he and Amanda have received, with many carers getting in touch to say his words had resonated with them.

'UNEXPECTED'

“It was a bit of an unexpected reaction but it really proved that there are still a lot of very decent people out there,” he said.

“It was really humbling. It was totally off the scale. I think it felt related to a lot of people out there struggling as well.

Mr Corcoran said carers in Ireland are taken for granted by the State, because the service they provide comes from love and necessity.

“The forgotten people in Ireland are the carers. Being a carer totally takes over your life. You have no life. It’s 24/7, it’s constant,” he said.

Mr Corcoran has cared for Amanda for almost two decades and also cared for his wife Mary for six years as she lived with an acquired brain injury until she died in 2012.

He said he was very fortunate in that he had two home helps who call in the morning and evening, and Enable Ireland take Amanda in the afternoon, but, he said, from 4pm every day he minds her.

“I’m okay, and Amanda is okay, she can get around in her wheelchair and she can talk to me and tell me what she needs. There are people that are a lot worse off than us, people that can’t communicate, and that must just be devastating for them,” he said.

“There are people that are constantly living like that and what is Government doing for people? Not much, as far as I can see.

“There was a big deal made there after Covid about giving €1,000 to people on the front line, and good luck to them, but what about €1,000 for carers?” he asked.

“Carers get nothing.” The Department of Social Protection was asked for a comment.