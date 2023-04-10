Mon, 10 Apr, 2023 - 11:38

€30k car top prize as Marymount launches raffle

Tickets are now on sale for the raffle, with a brand-new hybrid Yaris Cross Luna as the winning prize.
Rob Cogan, Cogan’s Toyota Cork, Marymount nurse Ruth Kelleher, fundraising and marketing manager Enid Conway, and Diane Magee, fundraising, at the launch of the raffle. Picture: Gerard McCarthy

Elaine Whelan

MARYMOUNT University Hospice have announced the launch of its €30k car raffle.

Tickets are now on sale for the raffle, with a brand-new hybrid Yaris Cross Luna as the winning prize. The vehicle, worth over €31,000, has kindly been sponsored by Cogan’s of Carrigaline.

The draw is due to take place on February 14, 2024.

“100% of the funds you donate by purchasing a ticket will go directly to Marymount to support us in continuing to care for those who we have the privilege of caring for. 

"Thank you to Cogans of Carrigaline for collaborating with us on this fantastic raffle which will enable us to come together with our community to fundraise for Marymount University Hospital and Hospice,” said Enid Conway, fundraising and marketing manager at Marymount.

  • Digital tickets can be bought online for €10 each and physical tickets will be available from Marymount reception.

Fundraiser launched for Cork City amputee player diagnosed with cancer for the third time raises over €90k 

