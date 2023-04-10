Mon, 10 Apr, 2023 - 07:00

Cameras at derelict cottage in North Cork give ‘intimate views’ of barn owl nest

The cameras were fitted by BirdWatch Ireland, under licence from the National Parks and Wildlife Service.
Members of the public have been offered a fascinating insight into the nest of a barn owl at a derelict cottage in North Cork, thanks to discreetly placed cameras by BirdWatch Ireland. Image: Still from livestream on the BirdWatch Ireland YouTube channel.

Amy Nolan

Members of the public have been offered a fascinating insight into the nest of a barn owl at a derelict cottage in North Cork, thanks to discreetly placed cameras by BirdWatch Ireland.

The charity, established to protect birds and biodiversity, launched the livestream of the nest in recent days.

The conservation organisation has placed one camera in the roof space of an abandoned cottage in in Duhallow where the nest is and a second that focusses on the nest entrance.

BirdWatch Ireland said barn owls have been nesting in this derelict cottage for many years.

The cameras, which the organisation says are “discretely placed” in the cottage, allow “intimate views” of the birds at and around the nest site.

The cameras were fitted under licence from the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

Key events since the livestream commenced include the first egg laid by the female on April 1, the second on April 3 and the third on April 6.

BirdWatch Ireland has reminded the public that barn owl sites should never be visited without a licence and without the necessary training and experience.

The livestream is available to watch on YouTube, however, those who decide to tune in have been warned that breeding season can be unpredictable.

“Please be aware that this is a nest of wild barn owls, their breeding season can be unpredictable and tragedies can happen.

“We have no control over what happens at this nest over the course of the breeding season and our policy is that we do not interfere with the nest,” BirdWatch Ireland said.

“At times there may be content which some viewers find upsetting and we advise caution in such circumstances.”

