Cork weather: Mixed conditions forecast for Easter Monday

Mixed conditions have been forecast for Easter Monday with some sunny spells but also showers – which at times could turn heavy – on the cards for Cork tomorrow.

According to the latest forecast from Met Éireann, hail and isolated thunderstorms are also possible tomorrow.

Highest temperatures will be around 10 to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh and blustery west winds.

The national outlook from Monday onwards says that unsettled conditions are likely to continue with strong winds at times.

Met Éireann states that while exact details are still uncertain for Tuesday, currently the forecast suggests southerly winds veering westerly will be “strong and gusty with gales in some coastal areas”.

Rain will continue to extend northeastwards becoming widespread, and at times heavy, during the morning before clearing to showers later in the day.

Highest temperatures will range from around seven to 11 degrees.

It is likely to be cold and windy on Tuesday night with widespread showers and gusty conditions at times.

“There will be a chance of hail and isolated thunderstorms and a few brief wintry flurries over high ground cannot be ruled out.

“Lows will range from 0 to 4 degrees generally,” Met Éireann’s latest forecast states.

It is currently expected to remain windy on Wednesday with “frequent squally showers feeding in from the west throughout the day”.

Some of the showers will be heavy with a chance of further isolated thunderstorms and hail.

The showers may merge into longer spells of rain at times on Wednesday.