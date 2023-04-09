Sun, 09 Apr, 2023 - 08:42

Cork students team up with businesses to gain workplace experience and learn the value of education

The ‘Business in the Community’ initiative works with second year students in DEIS schools through the School Completion Programme, partnering the students with a local business. 
Students from Coláiste Éamann Rís who took part in the Business in the Community initiative. Students partnered with Bus Éireann to learn about the links between business and education, as well as the roles on offer at the company.

Elaine Whelan

Students from 27 schools across Cork took part in a 'Business in the Community' initiative in recent weeks, with the aim of inspiring students to reach their full potential and recognise the value of their education. 

The programme aims to inspire the students in DEIS schools to reach their full potential by staying in school and recognising the value of completing their education.

Students are given workplace experience, soft skills and sustainability insights, in hopes that, by highlighting the link between education and work, students are more likely to complete their education to Leaving Certificate and beyond.

Students from Davis College Mallow who took part in the Business in the Community initiative. Students partnered with Dairygold to learn about the links between business and education, as well as the roles on offer at the company.
More than 3,500 students are participating in the world of work initiative this year, including 27 Cork secondary schools.

Cork city school, Coláiste Éamann Rís joined Bus Éireann as part of the initiative.

A spokesperson for Bus Éireann said: “As part of the Business in the Community 'World of Work' programme, students from Coláiste Éamann Rís had a site tour of our Capwell Garage. Our local managers and supervisors were on hand to answer any questions the students had." 

The second years students learned about the role of drivers, inspectors, mechanics and apprentices within the company, and were educated on energy management, the control room and growing passenger numbers. 

Pupils of Carrignafoy Community College in Cobh were welcomed to the National Maritime College of Ireland as part of the initiative while second years in Davis College Mallow were given an insight into careers, internships and labs at Dairygold facilities in Lombardstown.

Other schools partnered with Janssen Ireland in Ringaskiddy, including St Aidan’s Community College.

