Fri, 07 Apr, 2023 - 20:50

'Government are hiding': Cork protest over lifting of eviction ban 

“The Government are hiding behind the two-week Dáil recess to shelter from the storm of protest over their decision to lift the eviction ban.”
The protest is being organised by the Cost of Living Coalition.

Amy Nolan

A PROTEST is set to be mounted in the city next week in opposition to the Government’s decision not to extend the eviction ban.

The protest is being organised by the Cost of Living Coalition, which is made up of opposition parties such as Sinn Féin and the Socialist Party, trade unions, and other local community groups and activists.

The protest will take place outside City Hall at 5pm on Tuesday.

“The Government are hiding behind the two-week Dáil recess to shelter from the storm of protest over their decision to lift the eviction ban,” said Socialist Party TD for Cork North Central, Mick Barry.

“It’s important that the pressure is kept on them to reinstate the ban and I urge everybody who supports this aim to join the protest at the City Hall on Tuesday.”

Speaking at an event in Cork last week, Tánaiste Micheál Martin defended the decision not to extend the eviction ban, stating that the Government had been advised that prolonging the eviction ban “would exacerbate the homeless situation in the fullness of time”.

Ahead of the protest, Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent said that the party is still campaigning to get the ban reinstated and has submitted a motion ahead of the Cork City Council meeting on Tuesday, proposing that the council would write to the housing minister for this purpose.

evictionscork politics
