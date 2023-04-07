More than 1,580 Ukrainian children now attending Cork schools

THE number of Ukrainian pupils in Cork City and county schools has surpassed 1,580, according to the latest figures from the Department of Education.

As of Friday, March 31, there have been 15,282 Ukrainian pupils enrolled in primary and secondary schools across Ireland.

Out of that figure, 9,877 pupils have been accommodated in primary schools while 5,405 pupils have enrolled in post-primary schools.

In Cork, there are now 1,583 Ukrainian children enrolled in schools across the city and county — 1,058 at primary level and 525 at post-primary level.

These figures represent an increase of 21 Ukrainian students attending primary and post-primary schools in Cork City and county when compared to the previous month’s figures.

There has been an increase of 14 Ukrainian students attending primary school, while seven more students are attending post-primary school in Cork City and county.

The department said that according to current data, there is an enrolment rate of 90% among Ukrainian children aged 5-18.

To assist with the transition of Ukrainian students and their families into Irish schools, Regional Education and Language Teams (REALT) continue to operate, hosted by the 16 regional education and training boards around Ireland and staffed by regionally-based education support personnel.