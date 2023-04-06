Cork Airport sees record passenger levels in March

A record number of passengers passed through Cork Airport last month, with 181,000 travelling through Munster's busiest airport in March.

Dublin Airport also saw a record number of passengers last month, with 2.48 million people passing through the airport.

At Cork Airport, March followed the trend set in January and February, with another impressive performance.

Last weekend, the airport surpassed 500,000 passengers in the year to date and, as Munster’s busiest airport, Cork Airport is set to welcome a total of 2.5 million passengers over the course of 2023.

March passenger figures at Cork Airport reflect a 10.4% increase on the same period last year, and a 4.6% increase on March 2019.

Deputy Managing Director at Cork Airport, Roy O’Driscoll said: "March was once again a tremendously busy month at Cork Airport. Last month’s passenger numbers contributed to a great Q1, with over half a million people flying to and from Cork Airport since January. This represents a 5 per cent increase in passengers versus Q1, 2019.

“With the recent start of our summer schedule, Cork Airport is gearing up for a very busy summer season ahead. We expect to welcome 2.5 million passengers across the full year, and we are well on track to meet that target.

“Leisure demand was extremely strong, with many passengers taking the opportunity to fly to the UK and Continental Europe for city breaks, ski and sun holidays in Q1, 2023," added Mr O’Driscoll.

Meanwhile, a total of 2.48 million passengers travelled through Dublin Airport in March, an increase of 30,000 passengers when compared to the previous busiest March in 2019. It also represents a 33% increase on March, 2022. This is the third consecutive month of record passenger numbers at the country’s biggest airport.

During the month, there were a total of 1.23 million arriving passengers at Dublin Airport, and 1.25 million departing passengers.

The March figures mean that 6.65 million passengers went through Dublin Airport in the first three months of 2023, a 102% increase on 2019 levels.