Big bands won’t bypass Macroom

The Riptide Movement, Mundy and The Frank & Walters are among the names featuring in the first Macroom Music Fest.
Cork’s The Frank & Walters, pictured here at Sea Church in Ballycotton, will be taking part in Macroom Music Fest. Picture: Bríd O’Donovan

Elaine Whelan

A NUMBER of top Irish acts will take to the stage in Macroom this summer as part of a brand-new festival.

The outdoor music festival will take place on Saturday, June 24 as the West Cork town celebrates a new spring in its step due to the brand-new bypass opened in 2022.

Ireland’s first open-air music festival, The Macroom Mountain Dew Festival, ran in Macroom between 1976 and 1982, welcoming big names like Rory Gallagher to the town.

With the new bypass allowing more freedom, the organisers in Macroom are delighted to invite music lovers to the town once again.

“Macroom Music festival is an outdoor music concert to celebrate Macroom town being bypassed on 10th December 2022,” Festival organiser Killian Lynch says. 

“The people of Macroom got their town back on that date and an opportunity to showcase it to its full potential and this is just one of the things we are doing.

“This concert is just the start and will be one of many to follow. We felt what a better way to celebrate, only to have a concert for all. Macroom is a market town in the centre of the Scenic Lee Valley and has a large community feel about. It is great to see a real buzz around Macroom town now.”

While The first Mountain Dew Festival was held in the castle grounds, the new Macroom Music Fest will proudly return to the gates of the Castle in the town’s square.

Multi-platinum artist Mundy will be joined by gold selling, award nominated, number one rock band from Dublin, The Riptide Movement and one of Cork’s most recognizable alternative rock bands, The Frank and Walters.

Tickets €34.50 plus booking fee are available at www.macroommusicfest.ie.

