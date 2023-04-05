Wed, 05 Apr, 2023 - 07:30

Douglas fire fatality: Man in his fifties dies 

The man’s body was removed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where an autopsy will take place at a later date.
Gardaí at the scene of the fatal house fire in Douglas village West, Cork. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Breda Graham

A MAN in his fifties has died following a house fire in Douglas.

It was confirmed yesterday evening that the man was pronounced dead at the house on Douglas Rd West.

A Garda spokesperson said the man’s body was removed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where an autopsy will take place at a later date. The road was closed, and local diversions were put in place while the scene was attended by emergency services.

Among those who attended were members of the National Ambulance Service, along with An Garda Síochána. A spokesperson for Cork City Fire Brigade confirmed to The Echo that three units responded to the callout.

Speaking to The Echo, Lord Mayor of Cork Deirdre Forde said: “We are grateful for the prompt assistance of the fire brigade and gardaí at the scene.”

Fianna Fáil councillor for Cork City South-East Mary Rose Desmond also credited the emergency services for their response to what she described as “a tragic scene”.

“It’s important that the emergency services responded in a timely manner, particularly with the location and proximity of so many other homes and businesses,” she said.

