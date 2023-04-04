Temporary toilets to be installed in Kinsale town

PUBLIC toilets in Kinsale which have fallen into disrepair, have been closed and temporary toilets will be installed next weekend for the summer months until more permanent toilets are built instead.

Existing public toilets at the Kinsale Town Car Park adjacent to the bus stop are no longer fit for purpose and their foundations are unsound.

“It couldn’t be rebuilt on top of it. It had become unsuitable,” said Fine Gael Cllr Marie O’Sullivan.

As a temporary measure, so that business is not interrupted during the busy tourist season, the local authority is to install temporary toilets in the area of the old toilets. These are due to be in place by the Easter Monday bank holiday long weekend.

Locals can still avail of separate public toilets in the town such as the coin-operated ‘Super Loo’ next to the Pier Road about 100 meters from the Kinsale Town Car Park.

Many cafés also allow non-customers to use their facilities, added Ms O’Sullivan.

Independent Cllr Alan Coleman said it is “great to see these substandard toilets being demolished and new toilets being put in place before this Easter weekend. The new toilets will be temporary demountables and will be available until the new toilets are constructed near the bus stop.”

Ms O’Sullivan said they are waiting for the final boxes to be ticked on the planning permission for the new permanent toilet facilities, but it is expected they will be in place later this year.

“Any kind of planning now, there are ecological reports, there are heritage reports. There is an old wall there,” added Ms O’Sullivan, who owns a café nearby.

“I would think they will be done later in the year so as not to obstruct the tourist season. I let people use my toilets every day.”

The old toilets had become damaged over the years and became an eyesore. “Respect for public property is a big thing as well,” added Ms O’Sullivan. “The biggest problem is that they had become outdated.”