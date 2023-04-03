Mon, 03 Apr, 2023 - 21:02

Theft of shoes resulted in six month jail term

Sergeant John Kelleher said the that the defendant stole a €40 pair of shoes from TK Maxx at Cornmarket Street. File image. Pic Denis Scannell

Liam Heylin

Stealing a pair of shoes resulted in a 33-year-old man being jailed for six months.

The accused had previous theft convictions and he also had shorter suspended sentences hanging over him.

Judge Olann Kelleher told the defendant who appeared by video link from prison at Cork District Court that the overall sentence of six months was being imposed in light of previous suspended sentences and other convictions for theft.

Joel Lonia of no fixed address pleaded guilty to the latest theft charge.

Eddie Burke, defence solicitor, said, the accused was presently serving a sentence for theft at Limerick Prison.

Mr Burke said: “He is 33. He is originally from the Congo. He is in Ireland since 2009. 

"He is in a cell 24/7 on a protection wing. He is not allowed out. He said that this is similar to someone who is in prison for something much more serious.

“He is musician, artist, designer and a professional chef.” 

Sergeant John Kelleher said the that the defendant stole a €40 pair of shoes from TK Maxx at Cornmarket Street.

