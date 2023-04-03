School launches Cycle Right safety programme

A CORK primary school has launched a ‘Cycle Right Programme’ to teach children the rules of the road and how to cycle safely.

Fifth class pupils from Kildorrery National School were out cycling in the local area in recent days as part of the initiative aimed at promoting cycling and safety on the roads.

The ‘Cycle Right Programme’, facilitated by Cork County Council, has seen the local authority provide 10 bikes and a number of helmets to the primary school.

Road Safety Promotion Officer at Cork County Council, Caroline Clancy, visited the school before Christmas to establish the programme, while teacher Sandra Finnegan attended a two-day cycling programme to ensure the school was prepared for the initiative.

Speaking to The Echo, Ms Finnegan explained that poor weather at Christmas hindered the start of the programme.

“Caroline [Clancy] agreed to come back to help bring the children out on the road for the first time, which took place last week,” she said.

The school also introduced the programme to its fourth-class cohort with plans to get them on the road next term.

“We started off with fifth class this year and we just introduced the fourth class [to the programme],” Ms Finnegan explained.

“Next year, what I hope is to go on the road with sixth class, as they’re in fifth class now.

“We will hopefully recap with fifth class (current fourth class) and then start again with fourth class (current third class). So, every year it will be fourth, fifth and sixth class,” she added.

“We taught the children how to check their bikes, change the seat level and everything like that.”