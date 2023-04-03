Mon, 03 Apr, 2023 - 11:48

Pictures: Best of Mayfield on show at Lifelong Learning Expo

This event is the showcase of activities ran by the Mayfield Learning Neighbourhood committe
Pictures: Best of Mayfield on show at Lifelong Learning Expo

Brothers Dario and Kevin DiBlasi attending the Mayfield Lifelong Learning Expo'23, organised by the Learning Neighbourhood Steering Group, showcasing all of what Mayfield and the surrounding areas have to offer, as part of Cork Lifelong Learning Festival. Pic: Larry Cummins

John Bohane

THE return of the Mayfield Lifelong Learning Expo to the Mayfield Sports Complex proved very successful.

This event is the showcase of activities ran by the Mayfield Learning Neighbourhood committee.

The group is made up of local, social, community, educational and service providers who have come together to organise and promote learning and participation in the area.

Representatives from local schools, Tidy Towns, An Garda Síochána, UCC, MTU, Age Action and Credit Unions as well as the various services for young and old had stalls in the sports hall.

The event was officially opened by Lord Mayor, Cllr Deirdre Forde who wished the Mayfield Learning Neighbourhood committee every success.

The second speaker was Kieran Golden, the principal of Mayfield Community School.

Fidelma O'Connell, Learing Neighbourhoods; Sue Atkinson, mayfield Climate Action; Ronan Lettis of St Patrick's Campus, Gardiner's Hill and Ann Cronin, Learning Neighbourhoods at the Mayfield Lifelong Learning Expo'23. Pic: Larry Cummins
Fidelma O'Connell, Learing Neighbourhoods; Sue Atkinson, mayfield Climate Action; Ronan Lettis of St Patrick's Campus, Gardiner's Hill and Ann Cronin, Learning Neighbourhoods at the Mayfield Lifelong Learning Expo'23. Pic: Larry Cummins

Mr Golden was thrilled to see so much activity at the Expo. He thanked the General Manager of Mayfield Sports Complex Paul O’Leary and all the staff.

Cork Learning City co-ordinator Denis Barrett of Cork ETB said he was very impressed with what Mayfield had to offer at the event. He also spoke about the importance of learning opportunities for all.

Norma Browne spoke on behalf of the Mayfield Learning Neighbourhood Committee. She had much praise for Liz Ahern of Mayfield Community Development Project (CDP) who has been the driving force of the committee since it began in 2017.

The event included demonstrations from Age Action, while Deidre Madden demonstrated assistive learning technology.

Entertainment was provided by Ciara Curtain from Mayfield Community School Choir, Men’s Shed Choir, Scoil Mhuire agus Eoin, Music Mash Up and Martin’s Music Group.

Ellie Marah, Deirdre Hunt, Etaoin Melville from Mayfield ARts Centre and Mary McCarthy, Cork ETB attending the Mayfield Lifelong Learning Expo'23, organised by the Learning Neighbourhood Steering Group. Pic: Larry Cummins
Ellie Marah, Deirdre Hunt, Etaoin Melville from Mayfield ARts Centre and Mary McCarthy, Cork ETB attending the Mayfield Lifelong Learning Expo'23, organised by the Learning Neighbourhood Steering Group. Pic: Larry Cummins

Mary McCarthy School of Dance closed out the event.

Carmel Kenneddy, Fidelma O'Connell, Sheila Hegarty and Una Long at the Mayfield Lifelong Learning Expo'23, organised by the Learning Neighbourhood Steering Group. Pic: Larry Cummins
Carmel Kenneddy, Fidelma O'Connell, Sheila Hegarty and Una Long at the Mayfield Lifelong Learning Expo'23, organised by the Learning Neighbourhood Steering Group. Pic: Larry Cummins

General Manager, Paul O’Leary said he was extremely happy with the event. “It was a pleasure to host the Expo. We feel that our complex should be at the heart of the community and in its 50th year now this link is as strong as ever. 

"It’s my hope that we can cater for more community activities and show the positive things that Mayfield has to offer.”

Read More

Focus Ireland opens 16 new homes in Cork city as charity reports 'worst homeless levels'

More in this section

Westlife star Shane Filan comes to Crosshaven Westlife star Shane Filan comes to Crosshaven
Garda stock Man, 22, pointed imitation gun at gardaí in Cork city, court hears
Architect designing a commercial building Planning permission sought for apartments on Cork's northside
cork city councilcork educationeducation
<p>Vivienne Murphy who died of invasive Step A.</p>

Parents of Cork girl who died of invasive Group A Strep claim their daughter would still be alive if doctors spotted signs of infection sooner

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more