Pictures: Best of Mayfield on show at Lifelong Learning Expo

THE return of the Mayfield Lifelong Learning Expo to the Mayfield Sports Complex proved very successful.

This event is the showcase of activities ran by the Mayfield Learning Neighbourhood committee.

The group is made up of local, social, community, educational and service providers who have come together to organise and promote learning and participation in the area.

Representatives from local schools, Tidy Towns, An Garda Síochána, UCC, MTU, Age Action and Credit Unions as well as the various services for young and old had stalls in the sports hall.

The event was officially opened by Lord Mayor, Cllr Deirdre Forde who wished the Mayfield Learning Neighbourhood committee every success.

The second speaker was Kieran Golden, the principal of Mayfield Community School.

Fidelma O'Connell, Learing Neighbourhoods; Sue Atkinson, mayfield Climate Action; Ronan Lettis of St Patrick's Campus, Gardiner's Hill and Ann Cronin, Learning Neighbourhoods at the Mayfield Lifelong Learning Expo'23. Pic: Larry Cummins

Mr Golden was thrilled to see so much activity at the Expo. He thanked the General Manager of Mayfield Sports Complex Paul O’Leary and all the staff.

Cork Learning City co-ordinator Denis Barrett of Cork ETB said he was very impressed with what Mayfield had to offer at the event. He also spoke about the importance of learning opportunities for all.

Norma Browne spoke on behalf of the Mayfield Learning Neighbourhood Committee. She had much praise for Liz Ahern of Mayfield Community Development Project (CDP) who has been the driving force of the committee since it began in 2017.

The event included demonstrations from Age Action, while Deidre Madden demonstrated assistive learning technology.

Entertainment was provided by Ciara Curtain from Mayfield Community School Choir, Men’s Shed Choir, Scoil Mhuire agus Eoin, Music Mash Up and Martin’s Music Group.

Ellie Marah, Deirdre Hunt, Etaoin Melville from Mayfield ARts Centre and Mary McCarthy, Cork ETB attending the Mayfield Lifelong Learning Expo'23, organised by the Learning Neighbourhood Steering Group. Pic: Larry Cummins

Mary McCarthy School of Dance closed out the event.

Carmel Kenneddy, Fidelma O'Connell, Sheila Hegarty and Una Long at the Mayfield Lifelong Learning Expo'23, organised by the Learning Neighbourhood Steering Group. Pic: Larry Cummins

General Manager, Paul O’Leary said he was extremely happy with the event. “It was a pleasure to host the Expo. We feel that our complex should be at the heart of the community and in its 50th year now this link is as strong as ever.

"It’s my hope that we can cater for more community activities and show the positive things that Mayfield has to offer.”