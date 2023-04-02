Cork city shop forced to closed until further notice due to blaze at premises

Sun, 02 Apr, 2023 - 19:09

Two units from Cork city's fire service were attended to the blaze and no one was injure
The fire was extinguished within an hour and a half. FILE PIC

Martin Mongan

WHYTE'S Centra at Togher Cross has been forced to close temporarily after a fire on Saturday afternoon.

Two units from Cork city's fire service were attended to the blaze and no one was injured.

The fire was extinguished within an hour and a half.

The convenience shop posted an update on their Facebook page:

“We can confirm that Whyte’s Centra in Togher is closed until further notice following the outbreak of a fire in the store overnight. Thankfully, nobody has been injured as a result of the incident and all colleagues are safe.

“The fire has now been extinguished and we are very grateful to the emergency services for their swift response.

“We are currently working with the relevant authorities as part of an investigation to identify the specific cause of the fire. We would like to express our gratitude to our colleagues and customers for their support.” The post was bombarded with well wishes and support for the owners.

