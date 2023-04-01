Man with 95 previous convictions jailed for theft of bike from Cork bus station

Bicycle theft is a problem in Cork city – even where bikes are properly locked – a District Court judge said.

Judge Olann Kelleher jailed a culprit for six months for stealing a bicycle which had been locked to a bike rack on 28 August 22 at the bus station at Parnell Place, Cork.

Sergeant Ciarán Kelleher said at Cork District Court that the €600 bike was parked that day at the bicycle rack using an appropriate lock.

The owner returned to find it has been stolen and he reported the theft to gardaí.

CCTV from the bus station was examined and a man was seen breaking the lock and taking it from the stand. This person is also seen walking away with the bicycle in the direction of Merchants Quay.

The culprit was identified as 45-year-old Uyi Agho, who was living at Cork Simon Community.

This man pleaded guilty to the theft at Cork District Court.

He had 95 previous convictions including six for theft and two for handling stolen property.

Defence solicitor Joseph Cuddigan said the bulk of his previous convictions were public order type offences.

Returning to the theft of the bicycle, Judge Olann Kelleher said, “I presume if it was locked he (the accused) brought something with him.”

Sgt. Kelleher confirmed that the accused had brought equipment with him.

Judge Kelleher said that bringing such equipment to the scene showed a degree of forethought in carrying out the crime.

“There is a difficulty in the city with bikes being stolen, even those properly locked,” Judge Kelleher said as he sentenced the accused to six months in prison.

Mr Cuddigan referred to the same man getting a five month sentence the previous day in Cork.

In relation to the earlier case at Cork District Court it he was found sitting on a bench at Bishop Lucey Park in Cork and beside him was a piece of cannabis for his own use on August 1 2022.