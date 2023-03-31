Meeting to shed light on proposals for the future of Blackpool

TRADERS in Blackpool are coming together with a vision for the future of the area that includes everything from a greenway to improved flood relief measures.

A public meeting is set to be held on Friday April 14 at 7pm in Glen Rover’s Hurling Club outlining a list of proposals from the Blackpool Traders Group. The group comprises of chairman Mick Moriarty, who owns the Baldy Barber in Blackpool, secretary Tadhg O’Leary of O’Shea’s Pharmacy and PRO Jer Buckley.

Those involved hope they can work hand in hand with the Office of Public Works and Bus Connects to make their vision a reality.

Some of the outcomes the group is aiming for include improved connectivity in the area, a greenway linking Blackpool Village to Blackrock Castle and solutions to ongoing flooding issues locally.

Blackpool, Cork.

Mick Moriarty said that improving flooding and connectivity issues in Blackpool will be of benefit to everyone accessing the area.

“Bus Connects want to stop all traffic coming down Blackpool,” he said. “However, if they want to get this done we have to fix the flooding issues first. We have a video showing how the rain-as opposed to the river-flooded the local shop and chemist. It meant there was a bus that couldn’t make it through Thomas Davis Street. We are wondering how Bus Connects will possibly make it through when the place gets flooded again. It seems like such a waste.”

The Blackpool Traders Group is expecting an impressive turnout at the meeting.

"There are people coming from Mayo, Skibbereen, Bandon and Clonmel to talk about the flooding because we supported them. We also have an engineer to speak about the proposal of a greenway.”

He said that improvements will only come about if people work together.

“We want to work with the OPW, Bus Connects, residents and traders to ensure this is of mutual benefit to everyone.”

The proposal comes after Patrick O’Donovan, the junior minister with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW) said last February that crucial flood defences on the northside of Cork city would have to wait as other projects in the city get underway this year.

Mr O’Donovan told the Irish Examiner that tenders were expected for Morrison’s Island this year and would be “fair game” to begin once contractors were appointed, while Glanmire “hopefully” will see a contractor in the first half of the year.

“Blackpool is different because we still have to wait for consent to be given, which is a form of planning,” he told the Irish examiner. “Togher is finished, Douglas is finished. There’s a lot that we have already concluded, there’s a lot that we are just at the brink of being able to bring to the next stages.”