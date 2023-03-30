Thu, 30 Mar, 2023 - 15:22

€20k tech makeover for lucky school

Gaelscoil Mhichíl Uí Choileáin principal, Pádraig Ó hEachthairn, said: “The event, held in our school, supported by SchoolComupters.ie, was outstanding
Olympic rower Gary O’Donovan, with pupils Eoghan Ó Súilleabháin, and Melissa Baróid, at The Education Mega Draw winners’ event in Gaelscoil Mhichíl Uí Choileáin, Clonakilty, showcasing all the tech products installed by schoolcomputers.ie. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan/OSM PHOTO

Echo reporter

A Clonakilty school has won SchoolComputers.ie’s annual Education Mega Draw CSR Programme, including a technology makeover of €20,000.

A celebration showcasing all the tech products that have been installed in Gaelscoil Mhichíl Uí Choileáin was held on March 28.

The event was attended by Deputy County Mayor Michael Looney, Lord Mayor of Cork Deirdre Forde, and Clonakilty Mayor Paddy McCarthy.

Also at the event was Olympic medal winner and world-rowing champion, Gary O’Donovan, as well as Kendra Ingram, Philips Profession Display business manager, Stephen Collins, business development manager for School Computers.ie, and Traolach Ó Donnabháin, chairperson of the board of management.

Gaelscoil Mhichíl Uí Choileáin principal, Pádraig Ó hEachthairn, said: “The event, held in our school, supported by SchoolComupters.ie, was outstanding.

“It was absolutely a day for everyone, from our teachers to our board of management, the pupils, and our invited guests. We are thrilled to have won The Education Mega Draw this year.

“Just like Clonakilty itself, our school is growing year on year and this requires us to have more technology resources for all of our pupils.” 

Mr Collins said: “The demands for technology resourcing grow year on year in schools all over Ireland and we are so proud to give back and support schools by giving them a chance to win our Education Mega Draw, which ultimately is life-changing.”

The prize included a Philips 65” interactive classroom display screen that will let teachers and pupils create an immersive, advanced learning experience and bring all aspects of their learning to life. Other elements of the prize included 30 Lenovo Chromebooks for all the fifth-class students, a Manhattan 32-port charging cart, a Canon MAXIFY all-in-one printer for the schools ASD unit, and a Fujitsu ScanSnap A3 desktop scanner.

SchoolComputers.ie are opening up their Education Mega Draw for all schools and colleges around Ireland to enter once again this year.

  • Visit Schoolcomputers.ie for more information.

