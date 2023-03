CORK County Council Library and Arts Service is set to facilitate a change of library account details service for transgender or gender-diverse persons over 18 years.

It comes in recognition of this year’s International Transgender Day of Visibility tomorrow.

A dedicated phone line (021 4285603) will be available throughout the day and will be answered by library staff who have received gender identity awareness training to ensure that callers are treated with sensitivity.

Speaking about the importance of inclusivity within Cork County Library services, Cork County Librarian, Emer O’Brien, said: “Inclusivity is at the heart of Cork County Council’s Library and Arts Service ethos.

“As part of this commitment, we are pleased to play our part again this year in recognising International Transgender Day of Visibility and supporting the transgender and gender-diverse community in Cork County.”

New members are also welcome to register to access a range of online services, including eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines, and much more.

For more information, phone 021 4285645 or email corkcountylibrary@corkco.ie.