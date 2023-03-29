Former Cork Navy officer calls for inquiry into Defence Force allegations to have power to investigate Department of Defence

A former navy officer in Cork has called for the statutory inquiry into allegations of misconduct, bullying and discrimination in the Defence Forces to be given the power to compel witnesses and access documents, and the authority to investigate the Department of Defence.

Speaking to The Echo, Honor Murphy, who was the first female petty officer in the Irish Navy, said the inquiry must have the power to compel witnesses and access documents to ensure all evidence is provided.

Ms Murphy retired from the Navy in February, 2021 after 22 years of service.

She was speaking to The Echo after an independent review into the experience of Defence Force members found that 88 percent of female respondents reported experiencing one or more forms of sexual harassment, compared with 17 percent of male respondents.

The review reported that bullying, harassment, discrimination, and sexual harassment continue in the Defence Forces today, and that the working environment is not safe for men or women.

It also found that members do not trust the complaints procedures as well as those responsible for dealing with them.

As recommended by the judge-led review, the government has pledged to establish a statutory inquiry into the allegations surrounding the Defence Forces.

“We certainly welcome the investigation but we feel we should have been here a year ago,” Ms Murphy said.

“The findings are stark and shocking but the reality for us is that this is not shocking at all."

Ms Murphy was among Defence Force members who spoke out in an RTÉ documentary in 2021, speaking in that instance under a pseudonym.

“We’ve had people come to us since the documentary and tell us all that has happened to them,” she revealed. “We kind of knew what was coming but, don’t get me wrong, some elements of this have shocked us as well.

“We’re happy to be finally heard and believed.

“If only they had listened to us in the first place."

Ms Murphy highlighted the need for the inquiry to be victim-led, and to have the power to compel witnesses and access documents.

“This review didn’t have that power,” she said.

“It also needs to cover the full defence organisation, including the Department of Defence."

Ms Murphy said that, without the power to compel witnesses and access documents, she is concerned that some aspects will “stay hidden, as they have for many years”.

“Hopefully, given all those powers, all the evidence will be out in the open for everyone to see," she stated.

The Women of Honour group who have highlighted issues in the Defence Forces met with Tánaiste Micheál Martin in recent days but Ms Murphy said that, while they felt heard, the group received no new information on the statutory inquiry.

The group is seeking a follow-up meeting with the Tánaiste.