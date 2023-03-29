Retired Cork footballers honoured at County Hall

CORK senior footballers Orla Finn and Orlagh Farmer were honoured by Cork County Council during a civic reception at County Hall on Monday.

The reception was held to recognise the remarkable achievement of both women on their retirement from football at inter-county level, having won 12 All-Irelands between them.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins, said: “They were members of that inspirational Cork team that won six-in-a-row All-Ireland titles between 2011 and 2016.”

Mayor Collins went on to pay specific tribute to the sportswomen for inspiring young girls’ involvement in sports.

“'You have to see it to be it' is a quote particularly attributable to the continued involvement of young girls and women in sport.

“Real-life role models like both Orla and Orlagh who live amidst our communities provide that example to continue in sport for lots of reasons - to compete at the highest levels like they have done, and for fun and a friendship like theirs which spans 20 years going back to their days playing Under 14.

“I imagine the decision to hang up your boots at inter-county level was a difficult one for both of you," added Cllr Collins.

"On behalf of the citizens of Cork County, I want to thank you most sincerely for the great joy and pride you brought to us all watching you play and win at that level. They are wonderful memories.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, said that having role models such as Orla Finn and Orlagh Farmer for young girls and women throughout the county to aspire to “is an essential component of what makes Cork County a great place to live”.

“I have no doubt that you both enriched the lives of your respective communities of Kinsale and Midleton in ways too numerous to mention.

“Having given so selflessly of yourselves to ladies football for over a decade, I sincerely hope that the future is very bright for you both and brings you the accolades you deserve in both your personal lives and careers,” he added.