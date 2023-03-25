Sat, 25 Mar, 2023 - 15:00

New chapter for Bantry Library as conservation work gets underway

Known in the area as a building of architectural interest, Bantry Library has played a central role in the community for more than 50 years. 
Pictured are Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins and Emer O’Brien, County Librarian, Cork County Council Library Service. Also Michael Plaice and Denis Murphy, Bantry Library. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Sarah Horgan

CONSERVATION work is set to get underway at Bantry Library pending a €259,920 grant from the Heritage Council.

Cork County Council successfully applied for the Historic Towns Initiative 2023 grant in the hope of undertaking much-needed refurbishment to preserve the library's unique features. 

Its signature bow-shaped window is one of its best-known features and has caught the eye of locals and visitors alike.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Independent Cllr Danny Collins described what the grant means to the community.

"The conservation works being undertaken will highlight a nationally significant asset and enhance Bantry's varied streetscape," he said. 

"The library has been an integral part of the town for many years, and this funding will help to preserve the library's unique features and ensure that it remains a cornerstone of the community for generations to come.” 

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey said everyone in the community is looking forward to seeing the building restored to its former glory.

"As Bantry Library approaches its 50th anniversary, we are committed to safeguarding this important building," Mr Lucey said. 

"As a protected structure within an Architectural Conservation Area, Cork County Council recognizes its responsibility to preserve and protect Bantry Library for future generations. 

"The conservation works will take place during 2023, and we look forward to seeing the library restored to its former glory."

Bantry Library was initially designed by Cork County Council architect Patrick McSweeney in 1962. However, it was a further eight years before funding was allocated to make it a reality. 

Despite it not being an official council project at the time, Mr McSweeney still presented the model to a convention of librarians in Dublin who were encouraging of the idea.

