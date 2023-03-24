Passage West gets fit with new outdoor gym

Passage West has welcomed a new outdoor gym in Marmullane Park.

Officially opened by Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins, the outdoor gym facility is the first of its kind in the area and is designed to be universally accessible.

Mayor of The County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins, with Aoife Hurley, Isabelle Sjaellaender, and Rosanna Long , CGI Girl Guides, pictured at the official launch.

The gym includes a range of equipment for cardio as well as upper and lower body strength machines.

Facilities installed include a surface bench, dip bench, arm bike, city bike, triple bars, combination steppers and combination street work out, all located on a rubber surface for floor exercises and stretching.

The equipment will also display a QR code connectable via Bluetooth to a virtual instructor, encouraging users to build and develop their fitness level and skills.

Barry Sheehan, Passage West Rowing Club, pictured demonstrating the new equipment.

Speaking at the opening, Mayor Collins said:

“Occasions like today don’t happen without a lot of work by a lot of people. I want to congratulate all those involved in bringing this wonderful amenity to fruition. I have no doubt it will enhance the lives and wellbeing of the residents of Passage West and the wider area.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey added, “We are delighted to have worked with SECAD, local voluntary group ‘Positive Passage People’ and our South Cork LCDC to bring this €50,000 project to completion. Since opening Marmullane Park in 2014, it has become a valued local amenity for all ages. This new accessible outdoor gym will complement the Multi Use Games Area and walkway that have been enjoyed by the community for many years.”

The project was part funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development through 2014-2022 LEADER Programme which is co-financed by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development.