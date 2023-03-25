MTU and HSE promote student mental health

Munster Technological University (MTU), its Students Union and the HSE are collaborating on a campaign to raise awareness of common mental health difficulties among its student population.

HSE research found that one in two adults had experienced a mental health issue.

Young people can experience ongoing stress, anxiety, low mood and sleep difficulties and may accept them as part of normal lives.

The HSE research found that young people between the ages of 18 and 24 were more likely than all other ages to search for help online and from text services.

Mark Smyth, HSE Senior Clinical Psychologist, said:

“If young people can spot small things in themselves that are starting to persistently bother them, seeking advice and support as soon as they become aware of them can really help.

“I’d encourage students to share their feelings with family and friends, knowing that mental health affects us all. For those who are not ready to talk to someone else, the online supports such as mindfulness, CBT or a stress control programme may suit some students.” The HSE’s research also found that many people reported that sleep is key for maintaining positive mental health and equally that problems with sleep contribute to poor mental health.

Mark Smyth advises students to keep an eye on their sleeping pattern to give their body and mind a chance to rest for the following day, as well as a relatively healthy diet and dedicate some time to exercise.

MTU President, Professor Maggie Cusack, said:

“The practical messages promoted through this campaign will ensure our students are informed and empowered to make better decisions around their mental health as they journey through MTU.”

Head of Student Counselling for MTU Cork, Dr Honor Carroll, said:

“Along with the HSE’s yourmentalhealth.ie we have mental health and other support services for Cork and Kerry including our online peer support platform, digital mental health programmes, and the text ‘MTU’ to 50808 service, all of which are free and accessible to all MTU students and staff 24/7.”

Derek Chambers, HSE general manager, Mental Health Operations added:

“Websites, texting services and social media from the HSE and other trusted mental health organisations are also popular among young people and the information on yourmentalhealth.ie responds to that need.”