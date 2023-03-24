Fri, 24 Mar, 2023 - 12:27

'No miscarriage of justice here': Graham Dwyer loses appeal against murder conviction

Data held in the Cork-born architect’s work phone was used in the trial to demonstrate how it placed the device at specific places at particular times and dates.
'No miscarriage of justice here': Graham Dwyer loses appeal against murder conviction

Dwyer had launched an appeal on numerous grounds, including the admissibility of mobile phone data evidence.

PA Reporters

The Irish Court of Appeal has dismissed architect Graham Dwyer’s appeal against his conviction for the murder of childcare worker Elaine O’Hara.

Dwyer had launched an appeal on numerous grounds, including the admissibility of mobile phone data evidence.

Last April, Dwyer won a case in Europe about the mobile data retention practices used in the case against him.

Data held in the Cork-born architect’s work phone was used in the trial to demonstrate how it placed the device at specific places at particular times and dates.

The Court of Justice of the EU ruled that EU law precludes the general and indiscriminate retention of traffic and location data relating to electronic communication for the purpose of combating serious crime.

Delivering the decision, President of the Court of Appeal George Birmingham said the court was quite satisfied the admission of very limited call data could not be perceived of arising to a miscarriage of justice in this case.

“There is no miscarriage of justice here,” he said.

“We have not been persuaded that the trial was unfair or that the verdict was unsafe, and we dismiss the appeal,” he added.

More in this section

IKEA Opeening Ikea set to open a plan and order outlet in Cork city
File Graham Dwyer Judgement due in Graham Dwyer murder case appeal
Two arrested on suspicion of murder of baby boy in Kerry in 1984 Two arrested on suspicion of murder of baby boy in Kerry in 1984
courts
Broadcaster Gareth O'Callaghan gives health update following serious car crash

Broadcaster Gareth O'Callaghan gives health update following serious car crash

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more