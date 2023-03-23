Thu, 23 Mar, 2023 - 20:22

Man signs guilty plea on Washington Street assault

He admitted the charge of assault causing harm to another man at Washington Street on June 20, 2021
The signed plea of guilty was entered at Cork District Court by Liam Grimes of Greenhall Acres, Dripsey, County Cork.

Liam Heylin

A 20-year-old man signed a plea of guilty to assaulting another man almost two years ago on Washington Street in Cork and now he has been sent forward for sentencing at the circuit court.

He admitted the charge of assault causing harm to another man at Washington Street on June 20, 2021.

Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward for sentencing on April 19 at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

