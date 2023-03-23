Thu, 23 Mar, 2023 - 12:40

Roy returns to Rockmount: Keano makes visit with Sky Sports colleagues

Roy Keane at Rockmount AFC. Photo: Rockmount AFC Facebook.

Martin Mongan

Football legend Roy Keane returned to Rockmount AFC yesterday alongside fellow Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher as part of The Overlap.

The Overlap is a YouTube channel spearheaded by Roy Keane’s former Manchester United teammate Gary Neville, which focuses on football fan debates as well as interviews with some of the world’s biggest sports stars.

Rockmount AFC was an important stepping stone for the Mayfield man as he went on to Cobh Ramblers after a successful spell before he made the leap to English football with Nottingham Forest.

Keane moved to Manchester United in 1993, where he spent 12 years and won the English Premier League seven times, the FA Cup on four occasions and the UEFA Champions League in 1999 alongside the famous Treble Winners team.

Keane is a massive hit with The Overlap audience as the most viewed video on the channel is Roy’s interview with Gary Neville whilst walking his dog, which has 7.7m views at the time of writing.

