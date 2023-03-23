Cork lotto player bags €35,754 in last night’s Lotto draw

An online player in Cork got a nice mid-week treat after matching 5 numbers and the bonus winning €35,754 in last night’s Lotto draw

The online player became the biggest winner of the night after purchasing their ticket in App or online at www.lottery.ie.

The winning numbers in last night’s Lotto draw were: 1, 5, 16, 17, 33, 35, and the bonus number was 8.

There was no winner of last night’s Lotto Jackpot which was worth €2 Million.

This means that next Saturday’s jackpot now rolls to an estimated €2.5 Million.

The National Lottery is still waiting to hear from last night’s Cork winner and urge all players in the Rebel County to check their online tickets to see if they are the winner.

The Cork ticketholder for last night’s Lotto win is advised to sign the back of their winning ticket and to keep it safe.

The winner should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

The win comes five days after a player in Meath scooped the Lotto Jackpot of over €3.9 Million in last Saturday night’s Lotto draw.

Bowe’s EuroSpar in the centre of Duleek village sold the all-important winning Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw and the National Lottery has confirmed that the winning ticket holder has made contact and arrangements are now being made for the prize to be collected.